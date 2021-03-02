19-Year-Old Lansdale Man Facing Charges Following Drug Bust In Chester County

A 19-year-old Lansdale man is facing drug charges after police ordered a search warrant on a home in Chester County last month, authorities said.

Allieu Sheriff was charged on Jan. 28 with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Police searched the home following an investigation into drug sales along the 200 block of Price Street in West Chester around 8 a.m., authorities said.

The search uncovered numerous bags of suspected cocaine, a cell phone, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Sherrif was sent to Chester County Prison when he initially failed to post a $25,000 cash bail.

Sheriff was bailed out on Jan. 29., according to court records.

His preliminary hearing date is pending.

