Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Lansdale Man Facing Charges Following Drug Bust In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Allieu Sheriff
Allieu Sheriff Photo Credit: West Chester Police Department/ CrimeWatch PA

A 19-year-old Lansdale man is facing drug charges after police ordered a search warrant on a home in Chester County last month, authorities said.

Allieu Sheriff was charged on Jan. 28 with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Police searched the home following an investigation into drug sales along the 200 block of Price Street in West Chester around 8 a.m., authorities said.

The search uncovered numerous bags of suspected cocaine, a cell phone, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Sherrif was sent to Chester County Prison when he initially failed to post a $25,000 cash bail.

Sheriff was bailed out on Jan. 29., according to court records.

His preliminary hearing date is pending.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.