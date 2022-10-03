14 Residents Displaced After Fire Breaks Out In Bucks County Mixed-Use Building

Several residents were displaced by a fire that damaged a mixed-used building in Bucks County on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the fire, which broke out in the three-story building on the 700 block of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township around 7:10 a.m., according to the Sellersville Fire Department.

The first floor is occupied by a company named B-Enterprise, with apartments above.

The fire quickly went to a second alarm, prompting the request of several area companies. Firefighters evacuated the building, and called for two tanker trucks since no hydrants were around, they said.

The fire was placed under control at about 9:30 a.m., and the scene was cleared just after 11 a.m.

At least 14 people were displaced, and the business remains closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

