Philadelphia Native Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle, 22

Born and raised in South Philly, Nina worked for Universal Studios in Florida, her obituary says.

She was known for her love for the beach, her compassion, and her free-spirited soul that connected effortlessly with those around her.

Nina also loved traveling and “never missed an opportunity to just simply go places,” reads her memorial.

Nina is the loving daughter of Colleen (fiancée Alex Nunez) Kenney and Richard (fiancée Geri Rowan) Valles, the maternal granddaughter of Thomas (late Barbara) "TK" Kenney, paternal granddaughter of Nicky Tubbens, sister of Alyssa (Dante Girini) Valles, Sabrina (Michael Vazquez) Valles, Ava Valles and Richard T. Valles, and caring aunt of Nicholas, Dante, and Goddaughter Harley Girini. She is also survived by many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $7,400 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Nina’s funeral expenses as of Wednesday, May 3.

“[Nina] was an amazing person, sister, daughter, niece, grand daughter, aunt, friend and she deserved the world,” reads the campaign. “She loved to spend time on the beach, spending time with friends, traveling and just loved living life to the fullest.”

Tributes instantly hit social media as well:

“Rest in paradise beautiful angel,” reads a tribute from Adriana Fee. “I can’t believe we watched each other grow up and your time got cut short, I wish you could have lived your life to the fullest & explored the world like you wanted to, you are loved and missed dearly.”

Nina’s memorial was scheduled for Thursday, May 4 at the Murphy Ruffenach Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home in Philadelphia.

“An independent, vivacious, beautiful young woman inside and out is how she will be remembered by those who were lucky enough to have known her,” Nina’s obituary says.

