Dennis Keith Hines II was hit crossing Street Road near Newtown Road, said the Bucks County Coroner's Office in a release. He died from multiple injuries and the manner was accidental, authorities said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating fully with investigators, according to the Coroner's Office.

Hines, 51, was in the area on business, said Coroner Meredith Buck.

“The Bucks County Coroner’s Office conveys their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hines as they grieve the tragic loss of their loved one”, she wrote in a statement.

The accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call Warminster Township police at 215-672-1000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.