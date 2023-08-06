Pedestrian Intentionally Run Over By Dirt Bike Rider In Bensalem

The 64-year-old victim was knocked to the ground around 7:50 p.m. on Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem, and then run over by the dirt bike operator, police said.

This caused substantial injuries to the victim's extremities and internal organs, authorities said. The victim was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital by Bensalem EMS and is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

The dirt bike rider was a male wearing a white helmet, camouflage shirt, and pants, operating a green-and-white dirt bike, and was with a white male wearing a black shirt, and blue jeans, and operating a red dirt bike.

Anyone with information about the identity of the rider or the location of the motorcycle, please submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.

