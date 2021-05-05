'Unfathomable': Levittown Teen Manny Barrios Dies After Valiant Brain Cancer Battle

The family of a Levittown teen who died after a valiant brain cancer battle is turning to the community for support.

Emmanuel "Manny" Barrios, 13, died on April 24 at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after a 13 month battle with stage four brain cancer, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

"Unfathomable to us, the universe took him at only 13, and with the ground crumbling from all around us, we have to continue on," fundraiser organizer Monica Gutierrez wrote.

Barrios was remembered as someone who loved "music, watching soccer, and playing Minecraft."

"Manny was an extraordinary human who left an indelible impact on everyone who knew him. We are creating this campaign in his memory," Gutierrez added.

The campaign aims to raise $5,000 to help cover funeral expenses and other personal costs.

Funeral services were held on May 4 at St. Mark Church in Bristol.

Click here to donate to "In Loving Memory of our Beloved Manny."

