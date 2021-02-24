New Hope-Solebury High School Grad, Brad Frith Dies At 47 Following 4-Year Battle With ALS

Brad Carter Frith of Bucks County died on Feb. 21, 2021. He was 47 years old.

A native to Buckingham Township, Frith and his partners spearheaded TransNoble Logistics, an intermodal trucking service, and technological company DrayNow before he was diagnosed with ALS in 2017, his obituary says.

Frith was a graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School and Penn State University, his obit says.

"He was a dedicated athlete earning nine varsity letters in basketball, cross country, and tennis. He was also voted Best Male Athlete in his graduating class," the obit reads.

Frith's obituary remembered him as "a wonderful husband, full of wit, problem-solving and the ultimate life partner."

"He was unbelievably brave and an incredible role model for his children and the ALS community," the obit reads.

Frith is survived by his wife, Amy Perkson Frith; his daughters Addison and Liberty; his son Henry; his parents Wesley and Nancy Frith; his three siblings Brinton Frith (Nikki), Whitney Frith and Jennie Frith; his in-laws Howard and Nancy Perkson; his brother-in-law Quinn Perkson; his sister-in-law Carey Perkson; his sister-in-law Holly Simpson (Matt); and many nieces and nephews.

Frith's life celebration will be held on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at Leaver-Cable-Givnish Funeral Home in Buckingham. His memorial service will be held on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m.

