Three Dead In Flash Flooding Incidents Across Upper Makefield With More Recoveries Expected

Three bodies had been recovered from flash-flooding incidents in Bucks County with more expected on Saturday, July 15, authorities said.

Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Co.
Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Co.
Cecilia Levine
The bodies of two females and one male had been recovered from areas across Upper Makefield as of 9:15 p.m., Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck tells Daily Voice.

Buck said she anticipated more recoveries.

"It's going to be a long night," she said, noting the situation was unfolding "as we speak."

Police urged drivers to avoid flooded areas, with parts of River and Taylorsville roads were impassable.

