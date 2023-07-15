Three Dead In Flash Flooding Incidents Across Upper Makefield With More Recoveries Expected

The bodies of two females and one male had been recovered from areas across Upper Makefield as of 9:15 p.m., Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck tells Daily Voice.

Buck said she anticipated more recoveries.

"It's going to be a long night," she said, noting the situation was unfolding "as we speak."

Police urged drivers to avoid flooded areas, with parts of River and Taylorsville roads were impassable.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.