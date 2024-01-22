Mostly Cloudy 32°

NJ Driver Wanted For Bensalem Hit-Run: Police

Police investigators in Bensalem are asking for the public's help in tracking down a hit-and-run driver. 

The red Ford F350 wanted for a Bensalem hit-and-run on Jan. 12. 

 Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department
Mac Bullock
A red Ford F350 extended cab pickup truck hit a pedestrian just before midnight on Friday, Jan. 12, sending him to the hospital with broken bones, authorities said. 

It happened near the corner of Street Road and Brookwood Drive, according to police. Authorities said the truck had a New Jersey plate numbered L23RZD, but that no records could be found for that tag. 

Anyone who spots the truck or can identify the driver is asked to call Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687 or submit an anonymous tip online through Crimewatch

