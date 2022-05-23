Winning $300K PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $300,000 was sold in Philadelphia.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Saturday, May 21 drawing was sold at Laundromat Paradise on North 63rd Street, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 7-11-17-24-36.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

