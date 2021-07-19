WINNER: Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Bucks County

A Pennsylvania lottery ticket good for $100,000 was sold in Bucks County over the weekend, lottery officials announced.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket from the Saturday, July 17 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on Bristol Pike in Croydon.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 15-22-38-54-66, and the red Powerball 03 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

