Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: $20,000 Of Fentanyl Seized From Philadelphia Area Dealer: Police
Two Loaded Guns Caught At Philadelphia International Airport Over Two Days: TSA

Nicole Acosta
This gun was detected by TSA in a Wyomissing, PA man’s carry-on bag on Wednesday, April 27, at Philadelphia International Airport.
This gun was detected by TSA in a Wyomissing, PA man’s carry-on bag on Wednesday, April 27, at Philadelphia International Airport. Photo Credit: TSA

In two days, transportation security officers at Philadelphia International Airport stopped two passengers from bringing loaded guns on planes, officials said.

The first incident happened on Monday, April 25 when officers spotted a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in a Wilmington, DE resident's baggage, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

Then, a Wyomissing, PA man was stopped on Wednesday, April 27 after officers were alerted to a .357 caliber gun loaded with five bullets in his carry-on bag, the spokeswoman said.

The incidents were apparently not related.

Both men — whose names were not released — were cited and are expected to face financial penalties, Farbstein said.

“Guns and security checkpoints don’t mix,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. 

“Bringing your gun to a security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make, and these individuals will now face a financial civil penalty from TSA.”

So far this year, twelve guns have been discovered at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints, according to the TSA.

