TopGolf To Open First Philly Location This Week

TopGolf is opening in Northeast Philadelphia this week, company representatives said.

Friday, May 20 marks the grand opening of the second location in Pennsylvania.

The popular sports entertainment facility is located at 2140 Byberry Road, just off US Route 1, near the Philadelphia Mills shopping mall.

The three-level venue will feature 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-inspired signature menu items, top-shelf drinks, music, and year-round programming for all ages.

The location is also equipped with an outdoor patio, rooftop terrace, and private event space.

“We are excited to double down and build a strong bond with the Philadelphia community with our first venue within the city,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. “As a company focused on building roots and growing the game, we are thrilled to provide the community more opportunities to play.”

The site was built on the former 27-acre Nabisco plant, PhillyVoice reports.

TopGolf is expected to open a third Pennsylvania facility on North Gulph Road in King of Prussia in 2023, according to the outlet.

