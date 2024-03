The body was found floating in the river around 3:40 p.m. near Spring Garden Street, bringing a marine unit to the scene, Philadelphia police said.

The deceased has been identified as a black male in his 30s, known as "John Doe." He was pronounced deceased at 5:10 p.m. by Medic 13.

Preliminary assessments indicate no signs of trauma or physical wounds. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

