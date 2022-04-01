Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
News

These Are The Best Colleges In Pennsylvania, Website Says

Bryn Mawr College
Bryn Mawr College Photo Credit: Montgomery County Planning Commission via Flickr (no changes made)

Niche has released its 2022 rankings of the best colleges in Pennsylvania.

The University of Pennsylvania was ranked first among the top 10 in the state.

The calculations were based on "an analysis of academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni." Niche says.

"The ranking compares more than 1,000 top colleges and universities in the U.S. This year's rankings have reduced the weight of ACT/SAT scores to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process," the website says.

The following colleges/universities were named:

1. University of Pennsylvania (Philadephia)

2. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh)

3. Haverford College (Haverford)

4. Swarthmore College (Swarthmore)

5. Villanova University (Villanova)

6. Lehigh University (Bethlehem)

7. Lafayette College (Easton)

8. Bucknell University (Lewisburg)

9. Penn State University (State College)

10. Bryn Mawr College (Bryn Mawr)

Click here for the full list curated by Niche.

Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Planning Commission via Flickr.

