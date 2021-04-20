Support Surges For 'Neshaminy Four' Injured In Bucks Crash Caused By Drunk Driver

Support is surging for four high schoolers who were severely injured in a Bucks County crash last month that police say was caused by a drunk driver.

Over $145,800 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Tuesday morning to cover the medical expenses of the "Neshaminy four," Julianna, Julia, Angelique, and Taylor.

Shane Brolly, 24, was initially arraigned on five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

After returned test results showed his BAC at the time of the March 27 crash was .21 percent -- the legal limit being .08 -- he was charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, DUI-general impairment, DUI-highest rate of alcohol, and three summary traffic violations of driving at unsafe speeds, careless driving, and disregarding traffic lanes, authorities announced Friday.

Angelique, 17, suffered a concussion and bleeding around her spleen, CBS Philly reports.

“I couldn’t believe anyone could survive it,” her father told the news outlet.

"Their injuries are extensive and it will be a long road to recovery for each of them. They have undergone and still face several surgeries to help them overcome all of their injuries," GoFundMe organizer Emily Lohin wrote.

"No amount is too small, please help these girls recover and finish out high school strong and healthy."

Brolly struck a Mazda CX5 head-on when he crossed over the double yellow lines on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton around 10:10 p.m., authorities previously said.

Brolly, who was heading northbound, said he was trying to pass the Mazda when he hit it, sending it backward by approximately 50 feet, the DA's office said.

The impact of the crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Nissan Murano, the vehicle he was trying to pass, authorities said.

The four teen girls in the Mazda CX5 suffered serious injuries, while the three occupants of the Nissan were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

Brolly is a non-US citizen and was identified by his UK driver's license, the DA's office said.

Police found opened and unopened alcoholic drinks in Brolly’s truck and smelled an odor of alcohol on him, authorities said.

He will be arraigned on April 22 and is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $10 million bail.

