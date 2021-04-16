UK Driver's BAC Was Nearly 3X Times Legal Limit In Head-On Bucks Crash That Injured Four

A Philadelphia driver who caused a head-on crash in Bucks County is facing additional charges after test results showed his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Shane Brolly, 24, was initially arraigned on five counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated assault by vehicle, all felonies, and eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

After returned test results showed his BAC at the time of the March 27 crash was .21 percent -- the legal limit being .08 -- he was charged with the following:

5 counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI

DUI-general impairment

DUI-highest rate of alcohol

He was also issued three summary traffic violations:

Driving at unsafe speeds

Careless driving

Disregarding traffic lanes.

Brolly struck a Mazda CX5 head-on when he crossed over the double yellow lines on the 300 block of Bridgetown Pike in Northampton around 10:10 p.m., authorities previously said.

Shane Brolly Bucks County DA

Brolly, who was heading northbound, said he was trying to pass the Mazda when he hit it, sending it backwards by approximately 50 feet, the DA's office said.

The impact of the crash sent Brolly’s truck back into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Nissan Murano, the vehicle he was trying to pass, authorities said.

The four teen girls in the Mazda CX5 suffered serious injuries, while the three occupants of the Nissan were treated at the scene and released, authorities said.

Brolly and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Brolly is a non-US citizen and was identified by his UK driver's license, the DA's office said.

Police found opened and unopened alcoholic drinks in Brolly’s truck and smelled an odor of alcohol on him, authorities said. Brolly's blood test results showed his blood-alcohol content was 0.21 percent.

He will be arraigned on April 22 and is currently in Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post 10 percent of $10 million bail.

The crash was investigated by the Northampton Township Police Department and the Bucks County Crash Investigation Team.

The case is assigned for prosecution by Deputy District Attorney Robert D. James.

