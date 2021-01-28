Pittsburgh Police Cadet, Former HS Football Coach Charged With Selling Cocaine

A former Pittsburgh high school football coach was removed from the Allegheny County Police Academy for allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, state officials announced.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Branndon Pezzelle, Sr.'s, home where they discovered 1,252 grams of cocaine, approximately $76,000 in cash, and equipment for packaging and selling cocaine, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

“The defendant gained the trust of players and families in Pittsburgh and was seeking to become a police officer — all while behind the scenes selling poisons in our communities. Branndon Pezzelle has betrayed the people of Pittsburgh– an area he was vying to serve to protect,” said Shapiro.

“My office continues to hold anyone who abuses their power to account, without fear or favor.”

Pezzelle, 36, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of instruments of a crime.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being conducted by the Allegheny County Police Department.

