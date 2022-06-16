Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Handcuffed Fugitive Who Jumped Into NJ River Was Wanted Out Of PA
News

Philly Takes 'Big Win' As Lincoln Financial Field Chosen To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Philadelphians were celebrating as Lincoln Financial Field was among 16 stadiums across the US, Mexico and Canada chosen to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup games, FIFA’s president said Thursday, June 16.

This is an incredible win for Philadelphia and Philadelphia Soccer 2026," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"FIFA saw what we all know is true: Philadelphia is a welcoming, world-class city and we have the experience to deliver a fantastic experience for teams, fans, and sponsors alike. #TheBidIsWon."

Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX were also chosen to host games.

The soccer tournament is the first to be hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, up from 32 previously.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.