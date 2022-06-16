Philly Takes 'Big Win' As Lincoln Financial Field Chosen To Host 2026 FIFA World Cup

Philadelphians were celebrating as Lincoln Financial Field was among 16 stadiums across the US, Mexico and Canada chosen to host the 2026 Fifa World Cup games, FIFA’s president said Thursday, June 16.

This is an incredible win for Philadelphia and Philadelphia Soccer 2026," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"FIFA saw what we all know is true: Philadelphia is a welcoming, world-class city and we have the experience to deliver a fantastic experience for teams, fans, and sponsors alike. #TheBidIsWon."

Metlife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX were also chosen to host games.

The soccer tournament is the first to be hosted by three countries and the first to feature 48 teams, up from 32 previously.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.