PA Woman Killed In Bahamas Shark Attack ID'd

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas has been identified by her employer.

Caroline DiPlacido, 58, a faculty member at Gannon University, was snorkeling with her family when a bull shark bit her in the waters near Green Cay just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to police and multiple news outlets citing university officials.

DiPlacido had been a passenger on a cruise ship that stopped on the island and booked a boat tour with a local company for the day, she said, Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said during a press conference.

"That area is known for visitors to snorkel," the chief said.

When DiPlacido's family members noticed she was being attacked, they, along with the guides, brought her to the company's boat, police added.

She was taken to Montague Ramp, the nearest dock, and was pronounced dead by EMS workers, the chief said.

DiPlacido lived in Millcreek Township and was a project coordinator in community and government relations at Gannon University, also her alma mater, GoErie reports. She had been working at Gannon since 2009.

"Along with her efforts to further the mission of Erie-GAINS and Our West Bayfront, Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship to colleagues, students and the wider community and cherished many family ties to Gannon," Gannon University Chaplin Rev. Michael Kesicki said.

"The news is devastating, and she will be missed. We pray for Caroline as she crosses over to eternity. We pray for her husband, David, her children, David, Robert and Allison; her mother, Olivia; and her wider family."Let us remember Caroline with affection and hope."

