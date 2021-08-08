Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
News

NASA Wallops Rocket Launch Could Be Visible From PA, NJ

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
An upcoming rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility may be visible across the region.
An upcoming rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility may be visible across the region. Photo Credit: NASA

An upcoming rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility may be visible across the region.

The launch is scheduled for 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Weather-permitting, the launch may be visible across much of Greater Philly and North and Central Jersey 90-120 seconds after launch.

Residents in South Jersey and the southeastern most part of Pennsylvania could see the rocket between 60 and 90 seconds after launch.

This will be Northrop Grumman’s 16th commercial resupply services mission to deliver NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Click here for more from NASA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.