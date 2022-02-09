Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Meet The 3 Pennsylvania Athletes Competing In 2022 Winter Olympics

Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Summer Britcher, Andrew Heo, and Brian O'Neill.
(L-R): Summer Britcher, Andrew Heo, and Brian O'Neill. Photo Credit: @summerbelle (Instagram)/ @iamandrewheo (Instagram)/ The AHL via Flickr

Three Pennsylvania natives are competing for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympic games.

This year's competition is being held in Beijing, China from Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb. 20. 

The Pennsylvania athletes representing Team USA include:

Glen Rock (York County) native Summer Britcher, 27: This is Britcher's third time representing the U.S. at the Olympics as part of the luge team. Her first Olympic games were in 2014. She was the youngest woman on the U.S. Olympic Luge team in Sochi, where she earned a bronze medal in a mixed team event. 

Warrington (Bucks County) native Andrew Heo, 20: Heo specializes in short-track speed skating. As part of the 5000m relay team, the newcomer won a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championships.

Yardley (Bucks County) native Brian O’Neill, 33: This is O'Neill's second Olympics as a member of the men's ice hockey team. In 2015, he helped the Manchester Monarchs win the Calder Cup. He is a graduate of Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, PA, and Yale University.

Learn more about Team USA's recent wins and how to watch by clicking here.

Brian O'Neill photo courtesy of The AHL via Flickr.

