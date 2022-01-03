Contact Us
Coroner IDs Two Victims Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Central Pennsylvania
Woman With PA, MD Ties Makes US Olympic Team 3x

Jillian Pikora
Summer Britcher
Summer Britcher Photo Credit: Instagram (Summer Britcher)

A woman with ties to Maryland and Pennsylvania sled her way to the Beijing Olympics Games.

Summer Britcher, 27, qualified for the team by finishing fifth in a World Cup event for luge in Germany on Sunday.

This will be her third time representing the US at the Olympics as part of the luge team.

Her first olympic games was in 2014. She was the youngest woman on the U.S. Olympic Luge team in Sochi, where she earned a bronze medal in a mixed team event.

Britcher is the daughter of Baltimore City Fire Department Battalion Chief William Britcher and was born in Baltimore, according to her biography.

A scout spotted her when she was only 11-years-old at an event called the Luge Challenge at the Ski Liberty in Pennsylvania.

Britcher is a 2012 graduate of Susquehannock High School in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, where she also played on the soccer and tennis teams.

As a teenager, she earned a gold medal for luge in the team relay at the Youth Winter Olympics in 2012.

Beijing Winter Olympics competitions are scheduled to start on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony on Feb. 4.

