Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

DON'T FALL FOR IT: Some Unemployed PA Residents Scammed By Phony Facebook Page

Nicole Acosta
Unemployed Pennsylvania residents were almost scammed of their identities by a fake Facebook page that closely resembled the one used by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pennsylvania officials are urging caution after some residents fell victim to identity scams on a made-up Facebook page that closely resembled the one used by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

The scammers pretended to be staff members of the Pennsylvania Department of "Labour" and Industry in an attempt to get workers’ social security numbers or unemployment claim numbers, a department spokesperson told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The fraudsters then use that personal information to steal victims' unemployment benefits or commit other forms of identity theft, department spokesperson Sarah DeSantis said told the news outlet.

“Unfortunately, the availability of new federal unemployment money is causing a surge in fraud attempts,” acting Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement. 

“L&I does not communicate directly with individuals over social media, including Facebook.”

The bogus page -- which used the British spelling of the word "labor" -- has since been removed, officials said.

There has been an uptick in similar scams since Congress extended federal unemployment benefits, officials said.

Pennsylvania officials are working with Facebook and law enforcement to remove fraudulent pages. Anyone who comes across a suspicious page is urged to flag it for review.

