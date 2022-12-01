Bucks County Teacher Dies Two Days After Giving Birth

Beloved Bucks County teacher, mom, and wife Jennifer Krasna passed away Monday, Nov. 28, just two days after giving birth to her second son. She was 30.

Now, the greater Philadelphia community is rallying to help her husband Jesse and their sons, Cade and Ty, navigate what comes next.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends of the family on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has raised a staggering $220,000 within 24 hours of going live — shattering its $50,000 goal and sending a powerful message to the Krasna family.

"Jesse is overwhelmed by the love, support, and generosity from his family, friends, and community," wrote page organizer Brianna Plaxe on Wednesday night. "Thank you all so, so much."

Plaxe says the money will go toward the funeral and any future expenses the Krasnas encounter as they adjust.

A resident of Newtown and a teacher at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, loved ones say the loss of Jennifer Krasna is felt throughout the community.

"Throughout her life, Jenn made it her top priority to surround herself with a strong community of friends and family," they wrote. "She never let anyone question what they meant to her and valued every second she spent with the people she loved."

Krasna's funeral will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4.

"She cherished the beautiful life she and Jesse built," her loved ones said. "We are heartbroken, and our lives are forever changed without her here."

