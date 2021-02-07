'Baby 55': Philadelphia Woman Gives Birth On SEPTA Bus

Makira Williams, was on her way to a doctor's appointment on the Route 55 SEPTA bus in Philadelphia when the unexpected happened: Her baby boy made an appearance -- four weeks early.

Within 10 minutes of stepping onto the bus the morning of June 26, Williams began to feel contractions. And then her baby's head, she told Daily Voice.

Williams was on her way to the doctor in the first place because she was a few centimeters dilated. And she knew that was common, but wanted to get checked out anyway.

Well, baby Mazir didn't want to wait until July 21. He didn't want to wait another minute.

The bus driver pulled over and, two pushes later, Mazir was born, thanks to the help of a passenger.

"With my first son, my water broke, and I felt contractions," she told Daily Voice. "This time my water didn't break, and I didn't feel contractions until I was about to give birth."

Williams and her baby were taken to a local hospital via ambulance, and are both doing well.

Mazir already has a nickname: "Baby 55," Williams said, after the bus.

After the publication of William's birth story by 6abc, she told Daily Voice she was able to get in contact with Siera, the woman whom she was initially unable to thank for delivering her baby amidst the chaos and rush to the ambulance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.