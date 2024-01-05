Partly Cloudy 38°

New Video Shows Gunman Before Murder At North Philly Apartment: PPD

Detectives are asking for the public's help to identify an alleged murderer. 

Suspect in the Nov. 12 murder at 2137 N. 15th Street.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Philadelphia Police Department
Mac Bullock
The pictured suspect shot and killed a 21-year-old man around 3 a.m. on Nov. 12, according to Philadelphia police. 

Authorities said the victim was killed in the apartment building at 2137 N. 15th Street, just a few block from Temple University's campus. 

The video seems to show the suspect standing in a doorway before cutting to show him run inside, apparently armed with a handgun. He appears in a hallway in the final shot, still holding the pistol. 

Police note that he has tattoo on his left forearm and said he was wearing "distinctive clothing." A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest. 

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

