Negotiated Deal Lands Bensalem Drug Dealer, Fatal Hit-Run Christmas Driver In PA State Prison

Kevin Michael Baker Jr., 21, of Bensalem, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed 65-year-old John Dugan as he crossed State Road in Bristol Township to go to a Christmas party on Christmas Eve in 2021, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office announced.

While out on bail, Baker was arrested by Bensalem Township Police for a series of illegal narcotics purchases, particularly marijuana and Delta-9 THC vape cartridges, the DA's office said.

Baker ran an illegal drug operation that he advertised through social media. In total, the Bensalem Township Police Special Investigations Unit seized 6.7 pounds of marijuana, over 200 THC vape cartridges, numerous marijuana edibles, drug paraphernalia, and more than $120,000 in cash from Baker, authorities said.

Baker pleaded guilty to dealing large quantities of marijuana from his Bensalem apartment.

In the negotiated sentence, President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. sentenced Baker to 2 ½ years to 5 years in state prison on the involuntary manslaughter charge and time served to 23 months for one count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

“This has been a long road for John Dugan’s family who waited nearly two years for justice to be served,” Deputy District Attorney Jovin Jose said in court prior to sentencing.

Dugan was crossing State Road in Bristol Township to go to a Christmas party when a medical condition caused him to fall in the street, the DA's office said. That's when Baker ran struck him in a Chevy Silverado with black wheels, while heading west, police said.

He didn't stop.

After Bristol Township Police released information on the crash, they got a tip that led them to Baker. Police also received information that Baker had attempted to clean the driver’s side of the front bumper and repair a fog light that was damaged in the crash. Baker surrendered on April 25, 2022.

“Christmas Eve will never be the same,” one of Dugan's daughters said, describing her father as a caring, hard-working, and fun-loving man.

Dugan's daughter-in-law said that the fun, enjoyment, and excitement of Christmas Eve is now replaced with sadness since Dugan’s death.

