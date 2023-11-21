Masked Burglars Nabbed After Foot Chase Through Bucks County: Police

Police said they spotted a pair of masked men in dark clothes poking around the front yard of a property in Richboro sometime during the evening.

When officers confronted the two, they fled on foot, authorities said. After a brief chase, both men were located and identified.

Giorgi Maxarashvili, 39, and Zurab Kenkishvil, 43, are charged with burglary, possessing an instrument of crime, loitering and prowling at night, and evading arrest, police said.

US Customs and Border Patrol have lodged a retainer for Kenkishvili, according to officials.

Neither man is local to Bucks County, authorities noted — court records list Maxarshvili as having "no fixed abode" and Kenkishvili is said to live in Middlesex, New Jersey.

At their arraignments on Tuesday, Nov. 21, each man was unable to post 10 percent of their $500,000 bonds and remanded to the county jail.

Officials are investigating whether the pair are "responsible for additional burglaries" in the area, they added.

