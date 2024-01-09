Overcast 38°

Man With Hidden Knife Wrapped To Arm Stopped At Philadelphia Airport: TSA

Transportation Security Administration officials said they seized a box cutter that a traveler had secreted in a bandage wrapped around their arm over the weekend at Philadelphia International Airport. 

The box cutter seized from a traveler at Philadelphia International Airport, according to TSA.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: X.com/TSA_Northeast
Mac Bullock
The unidentified traveler was flagged by TSA's screening process and then "self-reported" the utility knife concealed in their wrapped hand, said security officials. 

The traveler first told TSA they only "stored" the blade there, then "palmed the blame off on their spouse and insisted the mistake was a joint effort," according to authorities. 

"Knives are prohibited, but not illegal," and no charges were filed, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told Daily Voice. 

All box cutters and utility knives must be packed in checked bags, TSA added. 

