Man With Hidden Knife Wrapped To Arm Stopped At Philadelphia Airport: TSA

The unidentified traveler was flagged by TSA's screening process and then "self-reported" the utility knife concealed in their wrapped hand, said security officials.

The traveler first told TSA they only "stored" the blade there, then "palmed the blame off on their spouse and insisted the mistake was a joint effort," according to authorities.

"Knives are prohibited, but not illegal," and no charges were filed, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told Daily Voice.

All box cutters and utility knives must be packed in checked bags, TSA added.

