Philly's Quinta Brunson Takes Stab At Friends During SNL Monologue, Gets Tons Of Applause

Cecilia Levine
Keisha Brunson Keisha Brunson
Keisha Brunson Photo Credit: Kyle Dubie for NBC
First-time host Quinta Brunson talks about working on Abbott Elementary and how poorly teachers are treated in the United States. Video Credit: Saturday Night Live

What's the difference between "Friends" and "Abbott Elementary?"

Quinta Brunson explained in her monologue hosting "Saturday Night Live" this weekend:

"Instead of being about a group of friends, it's about a group of teachers. And instead of New York it's in Philadelphia and instead of not having black people, it does."

The audience went wild.

Brunson, who was raised in Philadelphia and created "Abbott Elementary," said creating a show about teachers was easy — and a quicker way to get on SNL instead of going through the audition process, she joked.

She went on to humble brag about hanging out with Oprah and Barack Obama, before likening not having a dishwasher to how parents must feel when they didn't have teachers during the pandemic.

"Remember how important teachers are," Brunson said. "Acknowledge the work they do every day and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve."

