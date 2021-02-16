Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
FLAVORTOWN: Guy Fieri Opening Ghost Kitchens In Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri Photo Credit: Guy Fieri Instagram

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and acclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown," is opening new Flavortown Kitchen Delivery Only Restaurants across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, WPST reports.

Fieri's takeout/delivery-only restaurants, other known as “ghost kitchens," are expected to offer famed dishes like bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings, jalapeno pig poppers, and bacon mac n cheese burger, the official website says. 

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in Pennsylvania:

  • Exton - Located on Main Street
  • Plymouth Meeting- Located on West Germantown Pike
  • Bensalem/Trevose - Located on Horizon Boulevard
  • Concordville/Glen Mills - Located on Byers Drive
  • Huntington Valley - Located on East County Line Road
  • North Wales - Located on Bethlehem Pike
  • Springfield - Located on Baltimore Pike
  • Waterfront/ West Homested - Located on West Bridge Street
  • Reading/Wyomissing - Located on Paper Mill Road
  • Pittsburgh - Located on Robinson Centre Drive
  • Pittsburgh - Located on Station Square Drive
  • Pittsburgh/Robinson - Located on Summit Park Drive
  • Pittsburgh/Galleria - Located on Washington Road

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in New Jersey:

  • Cherry Hill - Located on Haddonfield Road
  • Marlton - Located on Route 73
  • Sicklerville/Gloucester - Located on Cross Keys Road

Visit the official website for the full menu, state-wide locations, and more.

