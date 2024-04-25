The girl was grabbed from behind by an unidentified male suspect at the intersection of K Street and Venango Street around 4:53 p.m., police said.

The victim, described as a 5'2" Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a navy shirt, navy pants, and black Nike shoes.

Philadelphia Police have no further details about the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the abduction. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department immediately by calling or texting the PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dialing 911.

