Know Him? Video Shows Burglar Rummage Through Bucks Garage, Police Say

It happened in Doylestown on during the overnight hours on Saturday, June 3, said Central Bucks Police in a release.

Surveillance footage from the homeowner's camera appears to show the burglar rooting around the garage around 3:15 a.m., the department said.

Investigators say the man left after taking several "items," but returned again later to steal again. Police did not specify what was stolen from the home.

The suspect is described as a white man in a black and gray baseball cap, a black gaiter-style mask, and a dark-colored shirt. Bizarrely, police say he was carrying the dark-colored shirt and had changed to a green V-neck when he broke in for the second time.

In the second burglary, he was also wearing blue shorts, tube socks, and blue shoes, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Tropiano of the CBRPD at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip through the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

