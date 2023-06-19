Killers Stalked Victim In 2020 Neighborhood Bristol Township Feud: DA

Kelvontae Nasheed Perry, 28, has been charged with murder in the December 2020 Bristol Township shooting death of Shaquille Love, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said. Love, 21, was not involved in the feud, but he had a childhood friend associated with one of the feuding neighborhoods, police said.

Quashaad Rodney James was also charged in the case after he lied to the Grand Jury under oath by falsely accusing another person as Love’s killer. James, 27, who is currently incarcerated on an unrelated case, was charged with perjury and two counts of false swearing.

Officers with the Bristol Township Police Department were dispatched at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2020, to the 1800 block of Edgely Road for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a Love, who died of a single gunshot wound to the head in the driver's seat of a car.

The investigation found that Perry was driving his gold Lexus and was purposefully following Love's vehicle throughout the Bristol Township area just prior to the killing, the DA said. Love noticed a vehicle was following him and pulled over to let it pass him. As Perry passed Love’s vehicle, he slowed down just long enough for his co-conspirator to shoot Love out of the front passenger window, and then he quickly sped away, according to Weintraub.

Perry’s vehicle was found a month later parked at his girlfriend’s apartment complex. Love's friend, who was associated with the feud, was in his passenger's seat on the night of the homicide.

A Grand Jury investigation has led to murder charges against a 28-year-old man in the December 2020 murder of Shaquille Love in Bristol Township. Kelvontae Nasheed Perry, of Taft Street in Bristol Township, conspired with others to shoot and kill 21-year-old Shaquille Love on Dec. 23, 2020, in the 1800 block of Edgely Road, the investigation by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bristol Township Police Department found.

Following the 13-month investigation, the Grand Jury recommended Perry be charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and conspiracy on all charges. Charges were approved by Supervising Judge Raymond F. McHugh. He was arraigned on June 7 by Magisterial District Judge Terrance P. Hughes who denied bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.