Here's How Much Rain Fell Across Bucks County This Week

Here's how the rainfall in each county stacked up, according to the National Weather Service's Mount Holly Station.

Berks County received between 2 and 2.76 inches, with the highest figure recorded in Boyertown.

Bucks County received between 2.08 and 2.96 inches of rain, with the most rainfall recorded in Quakertown.

Chester County got between 2.11 and 3.14 inches of rain, with the largest amount falling in Pottstown.

Delaware County had relatively little rainfall with a range of 1.75 to 1.91 inches, the highest figure recorded in Thornton.

Lehigh County got between 2.01 and 2.92 inches of rain, with the most rainfall in Center Valley.

Monroe County received 1.76 to 2.90 inches of rain, with the largest amount falling in Scotrun.

Montgomery County got between 2.03 to 3.25 inches of rain, with the highest figures recorded near Pennsburg.

Northampton County had between 2.05 and 2.65 inches of rainfall, with the most amount falling in Tatamy.

Philadelphia County had between 1.28 and 1.61 inches of rain and the largest figure was recorded near the airport.

Though meteorologists at Mount Holly say the heaviest rains have already passed, flood warnings and areal flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Showers are expected to linger throughout the day Thursday with runoff from last night's rainfall contributing to rising streams and rivers.

Residents should always steer clear of flooded roadways and obey road closures, NWS added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.