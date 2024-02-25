Hammer-Wielding Man Hides In Closet, Taunts Bucks Police Dog After Assaulting Parents: Police

Police were called to a Wisteria Drive home in Warrington around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, where 52-year-old Michael P. Bowen, Jr. had put his hand over his mother's face and was shoving her, knocking her glasses of, local police said.

Bowen's dad intervened, at which point the defendant turned his aggression toward him, placing his hand on his dad's face shoving him and knocking his hat off, police said.

Bowen then went to the garage and armed himself with a claw hammer and began swinging it at his father, authorities said. He also stood over his mom her as she sat on the sofa, while holding the hammer, saying that he would kill them both.

Warrington officers, along with K-9 “Jolie” found the defendant in the basement, hiding in a closet. He refused to show himself and was extricated from the closet, police said.

When he was being handcuffed, the defendant attempted to kick and continuously taunted K-9 Jolie. Taunting a police animal in Pennsylvania is a Felony of the third-degree.

While in a holding cell at police headquarters, the defendant repeatedly kicked the cell door. He was arraigned before the on-call Magisterial District Judge, who set his bail at $75,000 (10%). Bowen was remanded to the Buck County Correctional Facility due to being unable to post bail. It was later found discovered Bowen also had an active arrest warrant from Upper Moreland Twp. Police Department.

