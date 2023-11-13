Gunman Gets Life In Prison For Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Kahlill Saleem Brown, 34, was convicted in July for the murder of 52-year-old Christopher M. Wilson.

Wilson and Brown's mother Joyce Brown-Rodriguez had been "romantically involved" since about 2018 before Wilson ended the relationship, authorities said previously.

The 52-year-old had confided in a co-worker that he was trying to get her to leave him alone and had said he was going to contact her estranged husband to let him know about their affair, according to the grand jury presentment.

On the day of the shooting, Dec. 10, Brown-Rodriguez drove her son to the Middletown recycling facility where Wilson worked and parked in a corner in the lot, authorities said.

When Wilson arrived and got out of his truck, Brown "approached (him) on foot and shot him several times, continuing to shoot when the victim fell to the ground," according to prosecutors.

“What the (expletive) did you just do? I thought you were going to talk to him," Brown-Rodiguez asked her son on the drive back to Philadelphia, per her own testimony.

“I didn’t feel like talking," Brown reportedly answered.

At his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 8, Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey L. Finley called Wilson's killing a "brutal, heartless act."

“I believe he is getting exactly what he deserves,” one of Wilson's daughters said in court.

"Keep him in jail, keep us safe, and let us heal," said another.

In addition to life without parole for the first-degree murder charge, Brown received a concurrent sentence of 19.5 to 39 years for conspiracy, reckless endangerment, and firearms violations.

His mother pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, conspiracy, and related counts last December and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in August.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.