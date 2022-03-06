Philly Man Killed In Bucks By Ex-GF, Son After Threatening To Tell Husband About Affair: DA

A 52-year-old Philadelphia father to nine children was gunned down by his ex-girlfriend and her son after apparently threatening to tell the woman's estranged husband of their affair in December 2020, authorities in Bucks County announced over the weekend.

Christopher M. Wilson was shot outside of his workplace, a recycling facility in Middletown Township, on Dec. 10, 2020, according to a Grand Jury presentment.

His ex-girlfriend, Joyce Brown-Rodriguez, 55, and her son, Kahlill Saleem Brown, 33 — both of Philadelphia — were charged with murder and related offenses, the Bucks County DA's office said citing findings of a grand jury.

Brown-Rodriguez and Brown apparently waited in a sedan in the parking lot of Kuusakoski Inc., a recycling facility located at 900 Wheeler Way in Middletown Township, for 30 minutes before killing Wilson when he arrived for work, the presentment found.

Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez had been romantically involved since 2018, but Wilson had ended the relationship and had confided in a co-worker that he was trying to get her to leave him alone and was going to contact her estranged husband to let him know about the affair, according to the Grand Jury presentment.

Trouble began on Dec. 7, 2020, when Wilson moved out of his home and began staying with his new girlfriend, whom he was planning on moving in with, the DA's office said. Brown-Rodriguez began calling and texting Wilson repeatedly that day into Dec. 8, with little to no responses from him, police said.

On Dec. 8, 2020, while continuing to try and reach Wilson, Brown-Rodriguez called one of her son's friends and asked him about getting a gun, authorities said. On Dec. 9, she called Wilson 14 times before going to his job around 6 a.m. Just more than three hours later, she apparently texted her son saying, “Please call me. I need your help.”

One of Wilson’s co-workers told detectives he saw Wilson and Brown-Rodriguez arguing in the parking lot around noon that day, and could hear Wilson say to her, “What do you want,” “Why do you keep following me?” and “Why are you here?” She also scratched the word “child” on the hood of his vehicle, authorities said.

Cellphone evidence showed that Kahlill Brown was in the immediate vicinity of Wilson’s workplace at 5:10 a.m. until the time he was killed.

Witnesses said the shooter approached Wilson on foot and shot him several times, continuing even when the victim fell to the ground, the jury's presentment said. The shooter got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows, and fled the scene.

The Investigating Grand Jury handed down a presentment recommending that Joyce Brown-Rodriguez and her son Kahlill Brown be charged with conspiring to and committing the murder of Wilson. The presentment was accepted by Supervising Judge Raymond F. McHugh.

Brown-Rodriguez and her son were charged with homicide and weapons offenses. They were also charged with false swearing for not testifying truthfully before the Grand Jury. They were arraigned last week by Magisterial District Judge Terrence Hughes who denied bail.

This investigation was conducted by Detectives with the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office with the assistance of the Bucks County 20th Investigating Grand Jury. District Attorney Alan J. Garabedian is assigned for prosecution.

