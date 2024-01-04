Five More Possible Measle Exposures Reported In Philadelphia

The announcement comes weeks after a potential exposure incident was reported at the Jefferson Health building in Center City.

Possible exposure sites include:

The Multicultural Education Station Day Care at 6919 Castor Avenue on Dec. 20 and 21;

at 6919 Castor Avenue on Dec. 20 and 21; The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Emergency Room at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Dec. 28;

at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard on Dec. 28; The Christopher’s Hospital for Children Emergency Department from the night of Dec. 30 through midday Dec. 31;

from the night of Dec. 30 through midday Dec. 31; The Christopher’s Hospital for Children inpatient unit 5 North from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3;

from Dec. 31 through Jan. 3; The Nazareth Hospital Emergency Room on Dec. 31 or Jan. 2.

Anyone at those places in those times may have been exposed to the measles virus.

“Children under 12 months and adults and children who are immunocompromised remain vulnerable to measles but are generally protected because of the wall of immunity created by high community vaccination levels,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, city Health Commissioner.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing cases of measles that have spread to vulnerable individuals including young children due to people declining vaccination and also failing to adhere to quarantine recommendations."

Those who are immune include:

People born before 1957

People who have already had the measles before

People who have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, like MMR, and are not immunocompromised.

If you were in one of the exposure sites and are not immune, officials say to contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don't feel well. Monitor yourself or your child for symptoms including high fever, cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes, or pinkeye.

For more information, visit the city Health Department website.

