Possible Measles Exposure In Philadelphia Doctor's Office, Health Department Warns

Anyone who was in the Jefferson Health building at 33 S. 9th St., formerly 833 Chestnut St., on Tuesday, Dec. 19 between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., may have been exposed to the virus, the city's health department said.

This location includes practices associated with Jefferson Health and other offices. People who were not in the building during those times are not in any danger of exposure at this time.

"Measles is a virus that spreads very easily from person to person," the health department said. "Persons who have measles can spread the virus to others who are not protected against the virus through direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing."

The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. In some people, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection and death.

Click here for more from the Philadelphia Health Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.