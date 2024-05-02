Overcast 50°

Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Home In Warminster (Photos)

First responders rushed to the scene of a house fire in Warminster on Tuesday, April 30, authorities said in a release. 

Scene from the Warminster fire on April 30.

Scene from the Warminster fire on April 30. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Warminster Fire Department
It happened on the 500 block of Olive Street around 8:30 a.m. Bystanders had helped evacuate a resident before firefighters arrived, according to Warminster Fire Department. 

Officials said the blaze started outside then extended to the home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog trapped inside. 

Hartsville Fire Company, Warrington Fire Co. #1, Warrington Township Emergency Services, Southampton Fire Company No. 1, Northampton Township Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Company of Hatboro, Horsham Fire Company, Upper Moreland Fire Department, Bucks County 911, Warminster Township Police Department, and Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services assisted. 

