Firefighters Rescue Dog From Burning Home In Warminster (Photos)

It happened on the 500 block of Olive Street around 8:30 a.m. Bystanders had helped evacuate a resident before firefighters arrived, according to Warminster Fire Department.

Officials said the blaze started outside then extended to the home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog trapped inside.

Hartsville Fire Company, Warrington Fire Co. #1, Warrington Township Emergency Services, Southampton Fire Company No. 1, Northampton Township Fire Department, Enterprise Fire Company of Hatboro, Horsham Fire Company, Upper Moreland Fire Department, Bucks County 911, Warminster Township Police Department, and Central Bucks Emergency Medical Services assisted.

