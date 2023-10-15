Partly Cloudy and Breezy 60°

Dozens Turn Up To Give Shot Philadelphia Officer Raul Ortiz Hospital Sendoff

Philadelphia Police Officer Raul Ortiz is going home.

Philadelphia Police Officer Raul Ortiz is released from TJU Hospital. Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
Cecilia Levine
Ortiz, 60, has been hospitalized since Friday, Oct. 13, when he and 50-year-old officer Richard Mendez were shot at Philadelphia International Airport.

Mendez, a department vet of 22 years, died. Ortiz, who was hit once in the arm, got a sendoff from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The suspect remains at large.

A reward of up to $184,500 is available for information that takes them into custody. Please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477) with information. 

