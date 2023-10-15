Dozens Turn Up To Give Shot Philadelphia Officer Raul Ortiz Hospital Sendoff

Ortiz, 60, has been hospitalized since Friday, Oct. 13, when he and 50-year-old officer Richard Mendez were shot at Philadelphia International Airport.

Mendez, a department vet of 22 years, died. Ortiz, who was hit once in the arm, got a sendoff from Thomas Jefferson University Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The suspect remains at large.

A reward of up to $184,500 is available for information that takes them into custody. Please call or text 215-686-TIPS(8477) with information.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.