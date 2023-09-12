Dirt Bike Rider Who Intentionally Ran Over Firefighter In Bensalem Surrenders: Report, Police

Brian Barlow is believed to have knocked the firefighter to the ground on his bike around 7:50 p.m. on Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem on Aug. 5, police said at the time.

Barlow, then unidentified, proceeded to run over the victim, leaving him with a broken collar bone, multiple broken ribs, right orbital fracture and a fracture to his tibia/fibula which required surgery.

On Monday, Sept. 11, police announced Barlow surrendered with an attorney. He was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, and accidents; accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed; and issued several summary offenses for operating an illegal dirt bike within Bensalem Township.

Barlow was arraigned by District Justice Brian Marriott and released on his own recognizance. A second dirt bike rider was also cited with several summary traffic offenses for operating an illegal dirt bike within Bensalem Township.

