Delivery Truck Driver Kidnapped, Robbed In Bensalem: Police

Dikenson Joshua Noel, 25, of Philadelphia, is charged with multiple felonies related to the Oct. 23 incident, authorities said.

The victim was getting in his delivery truck at KMC Distributor on Byberry Road when two men approached and demanded money at gunpoint, according to investigators.

When the trucker said he didn't have any cash, the robbers forced them into their vehicle, police said.

The victim was blindfolded and forced to make withdrawals from multiple ATMs before being abandoned near Street Road and Hulmeville Road several hours later, authorities said.

"Other unknown males" joined the two kidnappers and assisted in the robbery, they added.

Noel was identified as a suspect after police in Palmyra Borough, New Jersey stopped him while driving the suspect vehicle, authorities said.

He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft, and related counts and was unable to post his $2 million bail, police said. Noel is awaiting his preliminary hearing on Nov. 28, court records show.

Anyone who can identify the other suspects is asked to call BPD's Detective Aaron Woelkers at 215-633-3658 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.

