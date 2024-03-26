Mostly Cloudy 54°

Daneishya Nicole Neal And Infant Daughter Missing In Bucks

Police in Warminster are seeking a missing teenager and her infant daughter. 

Missing teen mom Daneishya Nicole Neal and a&nbsp;Warminster Township Police Department vehicle.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Warminster Township Police Department @WarminsterPD
Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock

Seventeen-year-old Daneishya Nicole Neal left the Christ Home for Children, 800 York Road, with her 5-month-old daughter Eliana Rae Neal on Saturday, March 23, police said. 

Neal left a message for Christ Home staff, "thanking them for all of their help and advising she was 'going her own way' with her 5-month-old daughter," according to authorities. 

Both Neal and her daughter are under the custody of Lancaster County Children and Youth, police said. 

Daneishya was last seen wearing a cream color sweatsuit with a blue and white t-shirt, police said. She is 5-foot-3 and 220 pounds. Eliana is 19 inches and 8.8 pounds. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call WTPD at 215-672-1000 or their LCCY caseworker Dana Glover at 717-295-5973. 

