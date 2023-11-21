A Few Clouds 37°

SHARE

Cats Found Shot In Bucks County: SPCA

Officials are investigating after two cats were shot in Falls Township last week. 

<p>Tootsie and Jackie&nbsp;</p>

Tootsie and Jackie 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bucks County SPCA
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened between 11 a.m. and noon on Nov. 15, according to the Bucks SPCA. 

A white cat named Tootsie was found dead, and a black cat named Jackie was badly injured and needed emergency surgery to remove her eye, officials said. She still has a "projectile" lodged near her brain as of Monday, Nov. 20.  

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

To submit a tip, call the SPCA at 844-772-2847 or visit their website

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE