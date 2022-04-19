Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Popular Suburban Philadelphia Saloon Rock N Rebel Shutters After 12 Years

Nicole Acosta
Rock n Rebel
Rock n Rebel Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A popular bar has permanently closed its doors after 12 years in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Rock N Rebel Saloon & Grille on Bethlehem Pike in Hatfield first made the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you for making our establishment feel like a home over the past 12 years," the post reads. "From our time as the Stadium North, our dedicated customers have made the bar a what it is - a second home “where everybody knows your name."

The bar has been known for its line dancing, live music, and endless menu specials.

Rock n Rebel officially closed its doors on Sunday, March 20.

"We especially want to shout out our hard-working staff who really made this place what it is," a farewell post reads. "We have never met a better group of people and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts for taking care of the Rebel."

Unconfirmed reports say new owners will be taking over the space.

