A popular 24-hour Wawa location in Philadelphia is set to close its doors this month.

The store at 901 South St., next to a Whole Foods, will close permanently on Oct. 17.

Wawa officials say the impending closure is because of changing consumer trends and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBS3 reports.

All current workers will be transferred to other locations.

