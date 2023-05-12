Bucks Fire Crews Beat Back Early Morning Blaze At Mobile Home Park

Crews were called just before 3 a.m. to the Eastern Dawn Mobile Home Park, 2304 Brownsville Road in Feasterville-Trevose, said Lower Southampton Fire Department.

They arrived to find fire coming from the roof of a home. Firefighters from the Feasterville, Trevose, Parkland, Langhorne-Middletown, Newport, and Southampton companies responded to the scene to provide assistance, the department said.

Crews were released from the scene about four hours later at 7 a.m., said the Lower Southampton Fire Marshall's office. No injuries were reported from the scene.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the homeowners during this hard time," Lower Southampton FD wrote. "We would like to thank the fast response from our neighboring fire companies and rescue squad. "

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lower Southampton Fire Marshall's Office.

